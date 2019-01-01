Thulani Hlatshwayo: Bidvest Wits chief Jose Ferreira quashes Orlando Pirates rumours

The Clever Boys boss has set the record straight regarding the reported interest in the Wits club captain, stating he is going nowhere

chief executive officer Jose Ferreira confirmed their captain Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo will stay with the club despite reports linking him with .

Recent reports have revealed Bucs' plan to make a massive bid for the international, but Ferreira explained they have not received an offer for the 29-year-old player.

“There’s seemingly, and quite disturbingly – obviously a media drive around Tyson. We have this every season. Where you guys get that information – I don’t know,” Ferreira told the media.

“We have not received an offer from any club for Tyson, so when you guys speculate around where he’s going next, we as a club wonder where you get this information.

“And you’ve got to ask yourself the question, if we haven’t been approached by any of the clubs that you’ve linked Tyson to, surely they would have done so if they were in fact interested – one would imagine?”

Although they have the likes of Alfred Ndengane, Justice Chabalala and Happy Jele as central defenders, Pirates are said to be looking to secure the burly defender’s signature.

“All I can say it is rumours, and it obviously fits the agenda of some portions of the media, but if the rumours were true then surely, we would have been approached,” continued the CEO.

In addition, Tyson has previously indicated his desire to play in the Soweto Derby, thus fuelling talks that he may be open to joining Pirates.

"Right now, Tyson is our player, he’s going to remain our player; he’s the captain of this team and we look forward to many, many more years of him being with us."

Wits are set to open their 2019/20 campaign against on Saturday, August 3 in Durban.