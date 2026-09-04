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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Through his favourite victim: top scorer Savic writes new history with Al-Hilal

S. Milinkovic-Savic
Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Serbia
Saudi Arabia

The Serbian midfielder continues to shine

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Al-Hilal player, wrote new history with "the Boss" during the clash with Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal visited Al-Shabab today, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Savic broke the deadlock for Al-Hilal in the 53rd minute, turning a low cross from full-back Mohammed Mahzari into the back of the net.

It was the Serbian's fourth goal of the current Roshn League season, and it came in his fourth match running. He'd already found the net in each of the previous three.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS

That makes it Savic's best start with Al-Hilal since he arrived from Lazio in the summer transfer window of 2023.

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The 31-year-old loves this fixture. His strike was a fifth against Al-Shabab, making them his favourite victim in the Roshn League, one goal clear of Al-Akhdood, according to Opta.

Savic also remains Al-Hilal's top scorer in the Saudi Roshn League this season, and the second-highest in the competition overall, two goals behind England's Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli.

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