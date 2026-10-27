Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE seized the top spot in the Western Zone group of the AFC Champions League Elite, sharing it with their compatriots Al-Ain, one week before the eagerly awaited clash against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

The Emirati side beat their guests, Iran's Esteghlal Tehran, 2-0 on Tuesday at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai, in the third round of the league phase of the Asian Elite tournament.

Matheusão broke the deadlock in the 69th minute. Sardar Azmoun picked him out with a precise pass and he swept it home first time.

Azmoun turned creator again in the 84th minute, this time for Brazilian star Juan Bezerra, who fired a low right-footed shot into the net.

Next matches HIL AFC Champions League Elite 13:15 ALA

It was Bezerra's first goal for Shabab Al-Ahli since he joined from Zamalek during the last summer transfer window.

A third win in a row in the Asian tournament lifts the Emirati side to 9 points. They sit second in the Western Zone group, behind leaders Al-Ain on goal difference alone.

Their toughest test comes next Tuesday, when they travel to Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the fourth round of the league phase.

That match could prove decisive in the battle for top spot, especially if Al-Hilal beat Qatar's Al-Shamal on Tuesday in the third round, which would also take them to 9 points.