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Bayern Munich's clash with Köln, which ended in a 1-1 draw, saw an angry outburst from French defender Dayot Upamecano, who vented his frustration on the bench after being substituted during the match. The scene caught the eye on a difficult evening for the Bavarian side, which also brought injuries to Harry Kane and Michael Olise, and the return of head coach Vincent Kompany to the dugout after an absence of 28 days.

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German newspaper Bild reports that Upamecano threw his jacket onto the bench and kicked a drinks bottle in anger after coming off. Bayern were struggling at the time, and they went on to drop two points at home to Köln.

Even the substitution itself was far from routine. Kim was due to replace the French defender, but the new substitution rule left him waiting on the touchline for a minute.

Play carried on and the ball stayed in, so the wait stretched to around 4 minutes before the change went through and Bayern were back to a full complement of players.

Upamecano's outburst wasn't the only thing to sour Kompany's return. He was back on the bench for the first time since contracting meningitis 28 days ago. He'd also undergone surgery on a dislocated left shoulder, and he wore a brace on his arm during the game.

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Bayern started poorly, and Köln punished a defensive error in the 12th minute. Mikey Moore launched the counter-attack himself, collected a backheel from Il Mala, rounded goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and put the ball in the net.

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Things got worse in the 35th minute. Harry Kane was injured, complaining of pain in his left leg after a challenge from Joel Schmied. Michael Olise then had to come off at half-time with an injury he'd picked up in the 41st minute.

Bayern were already without Luis Díaz, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies, which piled further pressure on the coaching staff.

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Jamal Musiala did return to action, coming off the bench in the 70th minute, and he almost won it for Bayern ten minutes later. It wasn't to be. The game finished 1-1, leaving Kompany to settle for a point in his first match back, while Upamecano's angry outburst remained one of the standout moments of the evening.