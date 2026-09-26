Three transfer windows ban: En-Nesyri denies Fenerbahçe new signings

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, now leading the line for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, has left his former club Fenerbahce banned from signing new players for the next three transfer windows, half a season after leaving them.

En-Nesyri swapped the Turkish club for Al-Ittihad in the last winter window, in a deal worth 15 million euros, according to press reports.

The Moroccan striker still triggered Fenerbahce's punishment despite that exit. A ban on signings for the next three windows stems from the deal that brought him to the club from Spain's Sevilla in the summer of 2024, for 19.5 million euros.

Fenerbahce issued a statement today, Saturday, announcing the three-window ban but confirming it is only temporary. The sanction lifts the moment they complete payment of the amount that triggered it.

According to the club, the previous administration fell behind on one of the instalments in the deal to sign En-Nesyri from Sevilla, a payment scheduled for 30 April.

Once the current administration took over, they paid the instalment. Sevilla then demanded early receipt of the next instalment, which had been set for 31 October.

Fenerbahce closed their statement by confirming they will pay that instalment next Monday, as soon as they return to the offices, which lifts the ban on signings automatically.

En-Nesyri spent a season and a half at Fenerbahce, racking up 79 appearances, 38 goals and 8 assists.