Three starts, three clean sheets! Khune proves he's still valuable to Kaizer Chiefs

The 32-year-old goalkeeper is now considered Amakhosi's second-choice but he's no doubt one of the club's key players this season

After much was said about the goalkeeping conundrum Ernst Middendorp was facing going into ' Nedbank Cup Last 32 round match against Royal Eagles on Saturday.

Middendorp was caught between giving Khune some minutes and keeping faith with Daniel Akpeyi who has been one of Amakhosi's top performers this season.

The pressure the technical team had in bringing Khune back was at times felt across the country, especially after Middendorp had said Akpeyi was the club's No.1.

The international was even rewarded with a new deal for his stellar displays this term.

However, Chiefs fans knew who their No.1 was, and the reputation Khune built for himself in the 13 seasons he's been playing at the highest level of South African football.

This was again evident against Royal Eagles as he made his third start this season and finished the game without conceding.

It was Khune's third clean sheet in as many matches to further send a statement that he's still on top of his game and will not go down with a real fight in a battle to reclaim his place in Middendorp's starting line-up.

He may not have done much on the night because Chiefs dominated from start to finish, but Khune's presence was at times felt as he made a few good saves and dominated the penalty area as always.

His organisational and communication skills were also on point - making it easier for his back four to be on their toes throughout the game.

For a player who has been out for five full months, this was impressive because keepers can lack confidence upon their return - and Middendorp should think hard on who he wants as his first-choice goalkeeper in the remaining matches of the season.

While it would be unfair to just drop Akpeyi without a reason, Chiefs may not take kindly seeing Khune on the bench week in and week out no matter how Middendorp justifies his team selection.

Potentially, Chiefs have 15 matches, including four Nedbank Cup matches - but it's likely that Khune will get more game time in the Cup competition than in the league unless Akpeyi gets injured or suspended in the remaining 11 games in the league.

Above all, what's evident is that Chiefs have depth in their goalkeeping department because Khune's return means an increase in competition between Khune and Akpeyi.

These are two international goalkeepers with so much experience and both deserve to play - and it's up to Middendorp to keep them happy by at least rotating them between the two competitions until the end of the season.

If that doesn't happen then Khune would have to accept that he was out for too long with injuries and that Akpeyi had a great season and therefore deserved his chance.