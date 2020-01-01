Three matches to go - How Mamelodi Sundowns can clinch PSL title

Goal takes a look at what Masandawana need to do in order to beat Amakhosi to the championship

find themselves in another tight race for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title with a few matches left.



The Tshwane giants have clinched the last two championships on the last day of the season as they showed great character and resilience.

They might have to do it all over again this term as the title race looks set to go down to the wire with three matches left for the contenders, Sundowns and .

The two Gauteng giants have been battling it out neck and neck for the most prestigious trophy in South African football this term.



Sundowns are placed second on the league standings - level on points with leaders Chiefs - who are only at top of the table with +5 superior goal-difference.

This then begs the question - how can Sundowns win this championship?

It is quite clear is that Sundowns will have to improve their scoring rate just in case the title race comes down to goal-difference.

On paper, the Brazilians have the easier run-in with a set of winnable matches against Limpopo teams FC, Black and .



Masandawana are brimming with confidence at the moment following their crucial win over Chiefs, which blew the race for the title wide open on Thursday evening.

Up next is a clash against Baroka on Sunday, August 30, a team which has never defeated Sundowns in a league match since its promotion to the PSL in 2016.

Pitso Mosimane's side will take on a Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele team which is struggling at the moment having failed to win since the current campaign resumed.

Masandawana should prove far too strong for the relegation-threatened side which has netted only one goal in their last four competitive matches.

Furthermore, Baroka will be without their captain and reliable goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who is set to serve his one-man suspension which is a big blow for 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

A match against Polokwane will then follow for Sundowns on Wednesday, September 2. Polokwane are also a relegation-threatened club with the team having lost three of their last four league games.

Rise and Shine also have a leaky defence having conceded seven goals in their last three matches and they have the second-worst defensive record, with 38 goals conceded in the league.

Sundowns attackers Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane, who have regained their form in recent weeks, will relish facing Clinton Larsen's side.

Sundowns are set to wrap up their league campaign against Black Leopards on Saturday, September 5 and it will be a chance for Masandawana to continue their dominance over Lidoda Duvha.

Leopards, who are also fighting to avoid relegation, have lost their last eight league matches against the Tshwane giants.

The team with the worst defensive record, with 41 goals conceded in the league, is likely to offer little resistance when they face an in-form Sundowns side.

It will be imperative for the Brazilians to keep it tight at the back which is something that they have done recently as they recorded 1-0 victories over Lamontville and Chiefs.

What's now key for Masandawana is to improve their form in front of goal and make sure that they win their remaining matches with high margins in order to boost their goal-difference.

This will surely put them in a good position to beat Chiefs to the PSL title and clinch it for a record 10th time.