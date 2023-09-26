Three losses in a row for Orlando Pirates, no problem! 'Riveiro doing great job' - Bucs legend lauds Spaniard

Former Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Lekgwathi is adamant Jose Riveiro should be lauded for his achievements in just two seasons.

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite falling against Stellenbosch on Sunday in the second-leg match of the MTN8 semi-final tie at Orlando Stadium, Pirates made it to the final on away goals rule having won the initial encounter 2-1.

The win set up an interesting final against Mamelodi Sundowns who defeated Kaizer Chiefs to make it to the last hurdle.

The loss to Stellies was Bucs' third in a row after losses against Mamelodi Sundowns, in the Premier Soccer League, and Jwaneng Galaxy, in the Caf Champions League, respectively.

Legendary Pirates defender Lekgwathi has however opted to focus on the positives.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is impressive for a coach to come to the country and reach three Cup finals in a row," Lekgwathi told SNL24.

"It shows he is doing a great job and credit should go to him and the leadership for assembling a good team. There are players who have added value and depth. The coach has done a great job and I wish he can continue this way. Sometimes, their performances are affected by injuries but it is good that other players are able to come in and do well for the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bucs have been doing quite well in local Cup competitions under Riveiro.

However, they have not been delivering consistently in the PSL; it explains why they are placed 11th on the table with seven points from five matches, 14 less than league leaders Sundowns who have played two games more.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro is surely aiming at successfully defending the titles Bucs won last season, as well as gaining lost ground in the league if the Soweto giants are to challenge for the PSL trophy.