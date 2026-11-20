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Grief has descended on Iraqi sporting circles following the death of bodybuilder Sajjad Jawad yesterday, just three days after he achieved a notable continental feat by being crowned Asian champion in the 90kg category. His career came to a painful end after he had raised his country's name on the podium at a championship in the Thai city of Pattaya where he shone.

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Jawad had taken first place in the 90kg category at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Thailand. Representing the Iraqi national team, he claimed the continental title and added a new achievement to the sport's record in his country.

Iraqi sports fans celebrated the victory, seeing the title as just reward for the effort he'd put in to reach that level.

Within a few days, he was dead. The sporting community hadn't even finished celebrating his title, and pride turned to grief and sorrow.

His admirers and fellow Iraqi athletes were left in shock. Only days earlier, he'd stood on the podium holding the Asian title.

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The Iraqi National Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness quickly mourned the athlete, expressing its sadness at his loss and offering condolences to his family, relatives and the wider Iraqi sporting family.

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Its statement captured the depth of feeling at losing an athlete who had given Iraqi sport a moment of continental celebration just days before his death.

The official information available contained no documented medical details that would settle how he died.

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Some reports have claimed he was suffering from an illness, but there's been no clear official confirmation. Without it, nobody can determine the cause of death or link it to any health factors based on the available information.

Others spoke of a sudden health problem, or of physical exhaustion and an abrupt change in diet after the championship.