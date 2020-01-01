Three areas of concern for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of SuperSport United clash

From the goalkeeper all the way to the strikers, there have been a lot of under-par performers in the Glamour Boys team this season

have several issues which need addressing ahead of their league showdown against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.

With the MTN8 final the focus of last weekend, Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt will probably have enjoyed some time out of the limelight and also the chance to put in some additional training sessions.

And with the Soweto giants struggling this season, Hunt's 'To Fix' list might be quite a lengthy one.

Chiefs have won only once in the league this season and three times in 11 games in all competitions.

Their most recent setback was a 2-2 draw against a Black side who are in the relegation zone.

As Hunt correctly noted after that match, there have been far too many unforced and costly errors made by various Chiefs players this term.

“We’ve got to keep just working on the training ground, keep trying to get it right. That’s all we can do. And stop making individual errors. The games we have lost are individual errors that’s cost us, that’s for sure,” he told SuperSport TV.



More specifically though are these areas of concern:

1. Goalkeeping woes

Itumeleng Khune is picking up a bad habit of making reckless and careless decisions. Having made a big blunder in Chiefs' first league match of the season, a 3-0 defeat against , he was dropped to the bench and replaced by Daniel Akpeyi.

But after a few games, Hunt decided to restore his faith in the former Bafana Bafana skipper. Khune responded with a few decent performances but then made the most amateur of mistakes when he directed a pass straight at Black Leopards striker Ovidy Karuru who was able to roll the ball into an empty net. Now Hunt has a big decision as to who starts on Tuesday in Tshwane.

2. Defensive lapses

Eric Mathoho was badly exposed for Karuru's second goal in the Leopards draw. Fellow central defender Daniel Cardoso's commitment can't be questioned, but there are times when he's been caught out by pacey, skillful players.

It's at full-back though where Amakhosi are really struggling. For one thing they don't seem to have an established left-back and both Karuru's second goal, as well as the goal Chiefs conceded in their previous league match, a 1-0 defeat to Swallows FC, originated from the opposition's right wings.

At right-back Kgotso Moleko has also been found wanting on occasion and it's clear the Glamour Boys are missing the injured Reeve Frosler.

3. No fluency and creativity in attack

For one thing, Hunt has changed his team and his midfield a lot this season, which hasn't helped their cause. Still though, in the middle of a transfer ban, this bunch of Chiefs players should know each other well. But that has not seemingly been the case as we’ve seen some disjointed displays.

In the 11 matches they've played, only eight goals have been scored. And of those eight - only the second goal in the 2-2 draw against , finished off by Leonardo Castro, could be classified as a 'beautiful' or at least a well-worked goal, where several passes and some imaginative creative play were involved. Most of the others were from set plays and others were scrappy efforts.

It's not helped that experienced players such Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat have failed to find their best form this season.

One thing's for sure, against a competitive SuperSport United, Chiefs' weaknesses this season could be sternly examined as Hunt returns to the club where he won three league titles a decade ago.