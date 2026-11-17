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The meeting between Tunisia and Libya at the Tripoli International Stadium on Tuesday saw dramatic scenes before half-time, after the referee awarded a penalty to the hosts. The decision angered the Tunisia players and prompted them to threaten to walk off, before they backed down and decided to complete the match.

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Tunisia's players threatened to walk off against Libya at the Tripoli International Stadium on Tuesday after the referee awarded the hosts a penalty just before half-time. They were furious. In the end, though, they backed down and agreed to finish the match.

It happened a few minutes before the break. The referee pointed to the spot for Libya, and Tunisia's players responded with fierce protests, rejecting the decision and refusing to carry on. The stand-off was eventually brought under control and they returned to complete the game.

Ezzo Al-Marimi stepped up and scored in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time (45+5) to bring Libya level. Tunisia had gone ahead in the third minute, when Anis Ben Slimane pounced on a naive defensive error.

It finished 1-1 at the break in a match that matters hugely to both sides: the fourth round of Group H in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The two teams arrived in contrasting moods. Tunisia's qualifying hopes had taken a serious hit after a 2-0 defeat by Libya in Sfax in the third round, their first loss of the campaign.

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They had opened with a 1-1 draw against Uganda before drawing 2-2 with Botswana. That left them with just two points from three matches and bottom of Group H heading into the trip to Tripoli.

Libya, by contrast, were in high spirits after beating Tunisia in the previous round for their first win of the qualifiers. That result lifted them to four points and second place in the group, behind leaders Uganda on five. Botswana sat third with three points.

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That first leg had ended 2-0 to Libya. Ali Youssef scored from the penalty spot in the 44th minute and Hamdou Elhouni added the second in the 62nd. It was a historic win on Tunisian soil, and it piled considerable pressure on their opponents ahead of the return fixture.