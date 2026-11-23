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Steven Gerrard believes Mauricio Pochettino got it badly wrong by leaving Harry Maguire on the bench for his first game in charge of Manchester United. The former Liverpool captain called the decision to start Matthijs de Ligt instead "a bit disrespectful", and warned that United now face paying huge sums to bring in world-class defenders in January.

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Gerrard slams Pochettino's Maguire call

Gerrard has questioned Pochettino's decision to drop Maguire for Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Anfield, where Leny Yoro was sent off early on and Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead. De Ligt, who is still working his way back from a long-term injury, was handed a start ahead of Maguire.

"I thought he got it wrong," Gerrard said on The Overlap. "I thought he got it wrong in the back line. I think to start someone in a game of that magnitude, it's the biggest game in the country. All eyes are on it all over the world."

'He should have started the game'

Gerrard joined Jamie Carragher in questioning the De Ligt decision, but went further by suggesting it showed a lack of respect to Maguire. "Forget the youngsters that are maybe not ready at the moment. Matthijs de Ligt's been out for a year. Harry Maguire's their best defender at the moment. He should have started the game," he added.

"He's one who is rolling his sleeves up and having a go. Okay, he hasn't been perfect, but to not play him and put De Ligt in before him, I thought it was a bit disrespectful."

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Maguire made a difference off the bench

Gerrard felt Maguire showed exactly what United had been missing once he came on, highlighting a crucial block before half-time. "And he made a difference when he came on. And he was one who was putting his body on the line," he said.

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"He made a great block, I think it was around the 38th, 39th minute, which stopped a certain goal. And I've watched Manchester United a lot this season, and he's one who's having a go." Despite Maguire's efforts, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz added late goals to complete the rout.

United face costly January for defenders

With United in the relegation zone, Gerrard believes strengthening the defence in January will be expensive.

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"Who's going to let world-class centre-halves go in January? Unless someone's prepared to pay astronomical money. That's what's going to have to happen," he said.