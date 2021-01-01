Those points are important to us - Chippa United's Lentjies seeks revenge against Orlando Pirates

The 36-year-old is hungry for game time under Malesela, who has changed the Chilli Boys' fortunes since he rejoined the club in December 2020

Chippa United attacking midfelder Kurt Lentjies says they are treating their upcoming clash with Orlando Pirates like a cup final.

The Chilli Boys stretched their unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions when they drew 0-0 with Cape Town City in a PSL clash on Wednesday.

Lentjies and his teammates have now turned their attention to their league encounter with Pirates which is set to be played in Port Elizabeth.

"We are looking forward to Saturday's clash against Orlando Pirates," Lentjies told the club's media department on Thursday.

"We played Cape Town City in back to back matches. Now we are facing Pirates. It is tough fixtures, but we know that there are tough fixtures in the PSL."

"From a tactical aspect, we will analyse them and see what we can do. I am sure the technical team has done some research on them."

The experienced player indicated that they will be ready to settle for a draw against Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

"It is very important. Every game for us is like a cup final. So, we are halfway through the season already," he said.

"So, obviously every fixture we have to pick up the points whether we draw or win. Those points are important to us."

The ageing player has played just six matches in the league this season and he is hungry for more game time under coach Dan Malesela.

"I haven't played as much as I want to, but it is normal I have to understand. Yeah, I am working hard and I show what I can do and my quality," he added.

"Obviously, I back myself in everything that I do. It is up to the coach to decide if he wants to play me or not. That is totally up to him."

Chippa will be seeking revenge against Pirates, who claimed a 1-0 win over the Chilli Boys in the first round league game at Orlando Stadium in December 2020.

The last time Chippa defeated Pirates was in May 2016 as two goals from Joseph Molangoane and Buyani Sali inspired the Chilli Boys to a 2-0 win in a league game in Port Elizabeth.