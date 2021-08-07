Estwhile Bafana Bafana international has explained the importance of having a player like Magents in the Bucs squad

Former Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga Sangweni has lauded the club's decision to hand Happy Jele a new contract.

The experienced defender recently signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers with the option for an extra season with his previous contract having expired at the end of June this year.

Jele, who has been on the books of Pirates since 2006, is among the oldest players in the current squad at the age of 34 and he is set to turn 35 midway through the 2021/22 campaign.

Having played with Jele at Pirates between 2011 and 2016, Sangweni stressed the importance of having the veteran defender in the squad.

“I applaud Pirates for keeping Happy. Those people who say he’s finished don’t know what they’re talking about,” Sangweni told Sowetan.

"He’s still an important player not just for motivating youngsters but on the pitch as well.

Jele is one of the most decorated Pirates players in the PSL era having won eight major trophies with the club including two league titles and three MTN8 trophies.

Sangweni feels that the former Bafana Bafana international's experience will be important for the team as they look to mount a serious challenge for the PSL title in the upcoming campaign.

“I played with Happy. I know how committed he is to his career. His experience will be vital for the club this season," the former Lamontville Golden Arrows centre back added.

"His advantage is that he also plays at right-back, so you can’t say he no longer has a role to play.’’

The man nicknamed Magents operated as a right-back after joining Pirates from lower division side Walter Stars 25 years ago, before being converted into a centre back due to his height.

Jele is also the only surviving member of the history-making double treble-winning Pirates side which dominated South African football between 2010 and 2012.

His experience in continental competitions will be vital for the Buccaneers once again with the team set to participate in the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third in the PSL.

Magents helped the Soweto giants reach the 2013 Caf Champions League and 2015 Caf Confederation Cup finals.