Thopola, Malepe and Maphangule: Orlando Pirates trio headlines Chippa United's player exodus

The three players had been on loan at the Chilli Boys and will have to go back to their parent club for the new season

have decided against keeping trio of Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malope and Meshack Maphangule.

The three players spent last season on loan at the Port Elizabeth-based outfit but Malepe had been there for more than just a season after being allowed to go and get game time elsewhere following his promotion to the Bucs first team.

Thopola, Malepe and Maphangule will now return to the parent club, Pirates, who will then decide whether to keep them, loan them out for another season or release them from their contracts.

"Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Meshack Maphangule who were all loaned from Orlando Pirates Football Club. Their loan contracts expired and will not be returning for the 2020/21 season," said Chippa in a statement.

The trio follows Thabo Rakhale, Boikanyo Komane and Gerald Modisane the exit door after they were also released upon the expiry of their contracts with Chippa United.

"Thabo Rakhale, Boikanyo Komane and Gerald Modisane their contracts expired. The club will not be renewing their contracts."

Furthermore, the Chilli Boys confirmed parting ways with no less than seven other players in Ruzaigh Gamildien, Lehlogonolo Masalesa, Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Phetso Maphanga, Ryan Baartman and William Twala.

According to the club, the contracts of the abovementioned players were terminated by mutual agreements.

"Following meetings with the players, mutual agreements were reached to terminate the contracts of Ruzaigh Gamildien, Lehlohonolo Masalesa, Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Phetso Maphanga, Ryan Baartman and William Twala."

Lastly, Athini Jobodwana will be loaned out alongside Ronaldo Maarman for the upcoming campaign.

Jobodwana, 26, only joined Chippa United from Steenberg United during the January transfer window and only made nine appearances across all competitions.

"Athini Jodwana, who joined the club in January, will be loaned out for the 2020/21 season alongside with Ronaldo Maarman."

The latest developments are seen as Lehlohonolo Seema's attempts to work with players of his choice as he starts working on a new project following his arrival from Bloemfontein a few weeks ago.

The Chilli Boys will be expected to replace the outgoing players with new faces in preparation for the 2020-21 season which gets underway in October.