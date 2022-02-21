Thobejane lists reasons why Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter should not be fired

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Rodney Thobejane has thrown his weight behind Stuart Baxter, asking for patience with the coach.

Since returning from the festive and Africa Cup of Nations break, Chiefs are yet to score a goal and have been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup.

They were also held 0-0 by Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League, the only competition they are left to play for this season and have very slim chances of clinching it.

“I don’t agree with these sentiments pushing for Baxter’s head and putting the blame for Chiefs’ failure to win trophies in the last seven years on him,” Thobejane told KickOff.

“I think Chiefs fans are just frustrated about how long they have not won silverware and just want to blame Baxter. After he won the club it's the last trophy that has been happening all these years.

“The problem in South Africa is that we are not patient. We just want results. Baxter took over at Chiefs when they were in what position and where are they now? Is that no progress? Baxter must be given time to do what he wants at Chiefs because he has his own philosophy that will not be preferred by everyone.

“There is no way Baxter will not get Chiefs something if he is given time. When Chiefs last won a trophy, this is the same way that they were playing so I don’t understand why they are panicking now. Baxter cannot be like Pitso Mosimane or Manqoba Mngqithi or Lehlohonolo Seema.

“Fans need to understand that the Chiefs bosses gave him a long term which didn’t push him to win trophies within six months. Baxter found players that he didn’t sign so after he has signed players of his choice after two years then we can talk about having failed to achieve what he was supposed to.”

Interestingly, Baxter who is in his second spell at Naturena, is the last coach to have helped Chiefs to a trophy after he guided them to the 2014/15 PSL title.

After leaving the club in 2015, four other coaches came and failed to win anything with the club, before Baxter returned towards the end of last season.

“We need to be honest with each other. Our people also don’t consider factors like interference in moments like these which is why they always go for coaches,” said Thobejane.

“Some people will say at Chiefs you don’t need to build but it is worth understanding progress when it happens before the success. I trust that Baxter will deliver a trophy.”

Chiefs will be back in action on Saturday when they visit Baroka FC in a league assignment.