The 35-year-old pointed out that having players like Memela and Mulenga made McCarthy's job easier at the KwaZulu-Natal side

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye strongly believes that Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi should have won the 2020/21 PSL Coach of the Season accolade.

The duo was beaten to the award by AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy, who steered Usuthu to a second-place finish in the league and qualification for the Caf Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

While Mngqithi and Mokwena were nominated for the accolade after they guided Sundowns to the PSL title with the team recording just one defeat in the entire campaign and Khanye feels that two tacticians were robbed.

“The decision to award Benni McCarthy the coach of the season over Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena is shocking,” Khune told iDiski Times on Thursday.

“Mamelodi Sundowns won the league with 13 points and they only lost one match in the league this season.

“Sundowns had their ups and downs, but they won the league convincingly with a lot of matches remaining. It was enough for Benni to be nominated because he did a great job for AmaZulu especially in his first season and qualifying the club to their first-ever Caf Champions League.

“When Benni came in at AmaZulu, the club was closer to the relegation zone and he lifted them to the top of the log. In addition, it is not like AmaZulu did not have players because they do."

Mokwena recently stated that individual awards should be scrapped after McCarthy beat him to the top PSL award and he made it clear that they are not in the business of chasing such accolades.

Khanye, who won the 2004/05 PSL title with Chiefs, went to say that AmaZulu should hold an end-of-season awards ceremony and reward McCarthy for his achievement with the team.

Article continues below

“Luvuyo Memela, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Augustine Mulenga are some of the quality players who have played for top clubs. Makhehlene Makhaula also did really well for them this season," he added.

“At the club’s awards, AmaZulu should have awarded him for those achievements, but not in the PSL.

“The Sundowns coaches deserve that award and I don’t care who says what! This was a scam because Benni did not win anything this season, so why would you award him the award? You are rewarding him for doing what exactly?”