Mikel Arteta tore into his players on both the physical and technical fronts after Arsenal's humiliating defeat on Saturday evening away to Brighton, who ran out 3-0 winners in the fifth round of the Premier League.

It is Arsenal's first loss of the season. The result leaves the title holders stuck on 12 points and hands Manchester City the chance to open up a three-point lead at the top.

According to Sky Sports, "goals from Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas and Yasin Ayari inflicted on Arsenal their heaviest loss in the Premier League in three years, and abruptly ended their triumphant start to the season".

Arteta reckoned his players had lost the physical battle, and he bemoaned their careless treatment of the ball as Brighton's pressure overwhelmed them.

Arsenal's performance was hugely disappointing

Speaking after the match, the Arsenal manager said: "A hugely disappointing result and performance. All credit to Brighton for the way they performed and the way they dealt with the match".

"They were ahead of us on another level in the basics of the game," Arteta added. "They were always first in the first duel, in the second movements and the second balls, and they started playing from there".

He continued: "On top of all that, when we had the ball, especially in our own half, we were very poor technically, and we did not respect the rules and principles of the game that must be applied against a team that wants to press you man for man".

He stressed: "That never gives you the option to dominate the match and control it the way you want. And when we had big chances, we did not take them. We have to make sure we learn the lesson because this cannot happen again".

"Everything was clear from the first throw-in"

Arteta added in his post-match press conference: "There were many moments when the control was 50-50, but most of the time it was in their favour".

"At times there were some glaring mistakes that affected us in a very hard way, but this is something to learn from," he went on.

He explained: "From the first throw-in, it was very clear. We put ourselves in trouble once, twice, three times, and we needed to get out of that situation much faster. This is one of the most important lessons we must take from the match".

"We will not be affected: this is a big lesson"

With a three-week international break looming, Arteta urged patience in judging his team.

He said: "This will not affect what the team and the players have achieved over the past six or seven weeks since their return from the World Cup. With 18 players returning, what we achieved, the way we competed, and the number of matches we won, was superb".

He concluded: "But this is a big lesson for us all to understand what it takes to win at this level".