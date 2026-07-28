The Netherlands' search for a new head coach looks set to drag on. According to NRC, there is a gap between what the KNVB are offering and what Arne Slot wants.

Sources told the newspaper that the director of top-level football has a contract ready for Slot until mid-2030. The out-of-work coach, however, would prefer a deal running through to the 2028 European Championship.

Slot has been in the frame since Ronald Koeman stepped down after the failed World Cup campaign. Talks with the KNVB, though, have still not produced a final agreement.

The football association may need to move quickly. The Netherlands are due to face Germany in the Nations League on 24 September, with Germany appointing Jürgen Klopp as their new head coach last week.

Slot appears interested in becoming head coach of the Netherlands national team. It recently emerged that Liverpool want to top up the Dutchman's salary if he does join the KNVB.

Liverpool would also benefit, because according to a De Telegraaf source, the club still have to pay Slot more than ten million euros. After his departure, the dismissed manager behaved impeccably, prompting the English giants to help him towards the job as national team head coach.