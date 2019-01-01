This is when Orlando Pirates are most dangerous – Komphela

The Abafana Bes’thede manager expects a tough encounter at Orlando Stadium against a wounded Buccaneers team

coach Steve Komphela has warned his players against underestimating ahead of their next Premier Soccer League ( ) match, on Wednesday night.

Abafana Bes’thende are high on confidence as they are fresh from a 2-1 win over at home last weekend.

Looking at coach Rulani Mokwena’s men, they are currently going through a rough patch, five matches without a win across all competitions, but the former boss believes Pirates are dangerous.

“Pirates will be very difficult. That’s when they are most dangerous because if we are going there just thinking we are developing character, resistance and mental strength to win matches, then Pirates will be very difficult,” said Komphela to the media.

“They play a very good brand of football and they are quick. It is going to be a nice match because they are also highly technical," Komphela explained

“We will have to match them. Sparks must just fly. It is going to be a difficult one but we will go out there and implement our game plan and see how they respond,” he concluded.

Since the departure of coach Milutin Sredojevic over a week ago, the 1995 African champions have suffered a 1-0 loss to in the MTN8 at home.

In addition, Mokwena has also struggled to steer the Buccaneers’ ship to stability as they have drawn to and lost to Green Eagles in the Caf on aggregate.

Despite all these challenges facing the 2018/19 PSL runners-up, the former Bafana Bafana skipper remains wary of the hosts.

Meanwhile, the stand-in Pirates coach has stated he will work on his players’ confidence during the upcoming international Fifa break, but they will also look to secure their second PSL win of the season.

On the other hand, the Durban-based club has registered two victories so far and have one loss which they suffered against Komphela’s former team, Bloemfontein .