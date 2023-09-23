Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is optimistic about getting past Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 assignment.

Chiefs have lost & drawn vs Downs this season

Latest meeting ended 1-1

Ntseki chasing his first win over Masandawana

TELL ME MORE: In the first meeting, during the Premier Soccer League, Sundowns dominated proceedings and deservedly beat Chiefs 2-1.

When the teams met again, in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at the FNB Stadium, Amakhosi gave a good account of themselves and were unlucky not to win, as a last-ditch effort from Khuliso Mudau canceled Edison Castillo's strike.

On Saturday, Ntseki is hopeful his team will defy the odds and silence their hosts to make it into the final.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think when you look at the last two matches we played there was a turnaround tactical approach, I think with that confidence, we building going into Sundowns, when you talk of Sundowns, they have their own style of play, players, coach," Ntseki said ahead of the match.

"In terms of the approach… We are working on something that can work for Kaizer Chiefs – what will work for Chiefs, is looking back at how we played in the last two matches, the chances created, the ball possession, and the confidence we’re building.

"That will be our approach going into Sundowns, we’re fully aware that they’re a quality side, and as much as we’re also a quality side, it will be a highly tactical game to play but looking forward, we have hope and belief this is the time for us to do it," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have not beaten Sundowns from open play in the last seven matches across all competitions.

Having gone for eight seasons without silverware, a win at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium this weekend will give the fans a glimmer of hope about Ntseki delivering for the Glamour Boys in his first season.

WHAT NEXT: The tactician will be aiming at making the supporters happy after the midweek's loss against SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League outing.