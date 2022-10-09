'This is the Kaizer Chiefs people used to support' - Zwane warns PSL rivals after Stellenbosch FC win

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes his side has been transformed into a different team after showing character against Stellenbosch on Sunday.

Zwane has been impressed by Chiefs' fighting spirit

The Soweto-born tactician feels Amakhosi fans should be proud

Amakhosi's next game is against a revitalized Chippa United side

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane lauded his charges following Amakhosi's 3-1 win over Stellies in a PSL encounter which was played at DHL Stadium and he also indicated that the team is on the right path.



Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana grabbed a hat-trick as the Soweto giants came from behind to claim their third successive win in the league with Nhlanhla Mgaga having handed Stellies the lead.



Zwane is happy to see Amakhosi fight back from losing positions to win matches and he believes it is now a team that was loved by supporters during its glory days.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY? “You must have seen this season, this is a different Kaizer Chiefs altogether, this is a Chiefs that came back from, I don't know maybe six games or seven games one goal down but we were very persistent," Zwane told SuperSport TV.



"We never gave up, we kept on believing that we can equalize and get the winner and kill the game off. It happened against SuperSport [United] and many other games, unfortunately in those, we didn't get the winning goal.



"But we came back from behind, yes it's a worrying factor but they are also showing character, for the fact that this is a Kaizer Chiefs I know, it's a Kaizer Chiefs I wanted to play for," he continued.



"This is a Kaizer Chiefs that people used to support that you score a goal and last minute of the game they used to say 'It's not over until the fat lady sings' and that's the Kaizer Chiefs I know. That's the character we're building in the team this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' away form is improving and they are now able to can grind out positive results on the road as Zwane looks to end the club's seven-year trophy drought.



Before this week, the Soweto giants were winless on the road in the league this season and they have since registered successive wins over Swallows FC and Stellies as the visitors.



The Glamour Boys' next away game is against their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on October 29 with the bragging Soweto Derby rights at stake.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND ZWANE? The four-time PSL champions will play host to a revitalized Chippa United side on Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten run and possibly leapfrog current PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.



Chiefs are two points behind Sundowns on the league standings and they will move to the top of the table for the first time this term if they beat Chippa and other results go their way.