‘This is probably the best Orlando Pirates team I’ve ever played with’ - Lepasa after scoring hat-trick against Sekhukhune United

On-song Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa has revealed the secret behind his purple patch.

Pirates beat Sekhukhune 5-0

Lepasa scored a hat-trick

He comments on his form

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old grabbed the first hat-trick of the season when Pirates clobbered Sekhukhune United 5-0 in an MTN8 quarter-final match.

It was a follow-up to a brace he scored on Tuesday in a Premier Soccer League victory over Royal AM. The striker rates the current Pirates team as the best he has ever played with and explains how he has managed to hit top form.

WHAT WAS SAID: “To be honest, this is probably the best team I’ve ever played with,” Lepasa said as per iDiksi Times.

“I’m including everyone, even the ones who are not here yet. People are injured. Our squad is just out of this world.

“I’m just lucky to be at the finishing end of every move. Like I said this is a good squad, a lot of competition, I’m just doing my best to work hard.”

AND WHAT MORE? Formerly an outcast who was loaned out to SuperSport United last season, Lepasa gives credit to Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza for his resurgence.

“I want to thank today for the opportunity, I also want to thank the chairman for believing in me," said Lepasa.

“He’s the one who said you need to come back, we need you, you need to work harder. Because he knows what I’m capable of from playing in the development, how I used to score goals.

“He’s the one who expressed all this confidence in me. And the guys, the way that they welcomed me, like I never left. So I’m very happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lepasa is raising his hand to be selected for next January's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast.

He has already won the heart of Bafana fans and coach Hugo Broos after scoring away in Liberia the goal that earned Bafana Bafana Afcon qualification.

He scored again against Morocco in June. If he continues with his fine club form, he will be guaranteed a plane seat to Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEPASA? The Bafana striker will be hoping to continue with his fine form when the Buccaneers visit Chippa United on Tuesday for a PSL match.