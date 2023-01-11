'This is football' - Kaizer Chiefs star Maart breaks silence on midfield partner Blom's departure

Kaizer Chiefs star Yusuf Maart has broken his silence on Njabulo Blom's departure ahead of the Soweto giants' clash against AmaZulu FC.

Maart and Blom formed a solid midfield partnership

The 27-year-old has been partnering with Samkelo Zwane

Maart is looking forward to the game against AmaZulu

WHAT HAPPENED?: Blom was sold to new MLS club St Louis City by the Naturena-based giants last month and the talented defensive midfielder has left a big void in Amakhosi's midfield.

The Bafana Bafana international struck up a solid midfield partnership with Maart who was able to roam forward knowing that Blom was going to provide good cover for him.

Maart admitted that he had a good partnership with Blom, but he is able to click with any of his teammates and he also made it clear that they will be eyeing maximum points against AmaZulu on Friday.

WHAT DID MAART SAY ABOUT BLOM?: “At the end of the day I just need to work hard, as always," Maart told Chiefs' media department.

"To have Zwane with me is good, because he’s learning what it takes to play at this level. I had a good partnership with Blom.

"But this is football and I need to be able to play with whomever is in the team. I think I’m clicking with everyone who is playing around me.”

WHAT DID MAART SAY ABOUT AMAZULU?: “They lost their last game [against Royal AM) and so did we [against Sekhukhune United]," he said.

"Both of us need the points, so we are going to have to want it more than them.

"Even though it is their home game, we are going to come with more effort and make sure we get the points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maart has been partnered with Chiefs academy graduate Samkelo Zwane since Blom's departure and the duo started the team's last two PSL matches.

Cole Alexander, Siyethemba Sithebe and Phathutshedzo Nange are some of the players who can also be played alongside Maart, who is coach Arthur Zwane's first-choice midfielder.

However, so far 21-year-old Zwane, who is highly rated by the coach, has gotten the nod ahead of the experienced trio of Alexander, Sithebe and Nange.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Glamour Boys will be desperate for a win when they face AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

A victory for Chiefs would elevate the Soweto giants to the second spot on the PSL standings from fourth place.