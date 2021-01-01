This is an important phase for Kaizer Chiefs - Riekerink

Amakhosi are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions and that run comes under threat when they host their visitors in the Cape

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink says while they have to beat Kaizer Chiefs in Wednesday's Premier Soccer League clash, their opponents are also going through a spell in which they can't afford to lose, in order to maintain their top-eight ambitions.

Amakhosi welcome Cape Town City at FNB Stadium as they seek to extend a run of eight games without tasting defeat shared between the PSL and the Caf Champions League.

Currently placed ninth on the standings, Amakhosi face the Citizens who are two rungs above them and five points separate the two sides.

Riekerink acknowledges Gavin Hunt's men are in a critical phase together with Stellenbosch, Baroka FC, Bloemfontein Celtic, TS Galaxy and themselves.

"We know that Kaizer Chiefs is a big team with a big history and they have a good squad. We are aware of their qualities," said Riekerink as per IOL.

"I also think that they have also only lost once in their last nine games. They are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. And they also have ambitions to be in the top eight. It is also an important phase for them in the competition, so it will be two teams with ambition, so hopefully, we will go out and get the result in the way we played against SuperSport."

City arrive at FNB Stadium on the backdrop of a three-match unbeaten run including dismissing SuperSport United 3-0 in their last league game.

Riekerink feels the win over Matsatsantsa earned them the confidence they needed ahead of facing opponents of Chiefs' calibre.

"I think it was very important that we had the result in the last game against SuperSport. We played very good football and finally it resulted in goals and we didn't concede any," Riekerink said.

"For the morale side of things, it was very important that game. We know we end the season in a very good way, so let's focus on that. If you see the fixtures, besides Sundowns in our last game, we are all facing teams that are below us. If we have the ambition we can show it in these games."

Chiefs last lost a match at the end of February when they were thumped 4-0 by Wydad Casablanca in a Champions League match played in neutral Ouagadougou.