'This is a good time to meet Kaizer Chiefs' - SuperSport United winger Rayners

Amakhosi clash with Matsatsantsa at a period when the two teams are experiencing a contrasting run of form

SuperSport United winger Iqraam Rayners feels Kaizer Chiefs' struggles are an advantage for the Tshwane side who visit the Soweto giants at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

After starting the Premier Soccer League campaign on a slow note, SuperSport have picked up form, winning their last three league games.

This is in contrast to Chiefs who have not tasted victory in their last three outings, leaving them near the relegation zone.

“This is a good time to meet Kaizer Chiefs because once a team is struggling, you want to try and kill any momentum, but it’s not going to be an easy game,” Rayners told KickOff.

“We know we are going to have to fight for the three points over the weekend. But the feeling in the team is good. We are bonding well and there is a lot of focus among the guys to get the three points this weekend.

“We don’t fear any team in this league. If we can keep taking it one game at a time, we can collect maximum points against anyone.”

What could also make it the perfect time for Matsatsantsa to meet Chiefs are injuries to the Soweto giants’ players Khama Billiat, Reeve Frosler, Siyabonga Ngezana and Cole Alexander, while Keagan Dolly is off form.

Rayners himself is enjoying a rich vein of form, managing four assists in six league games.

That makes him a potential threat to the Soweto giants who have been struggling for creativity in midfield.

“The better I can do, the better for the team,” said Rayners.

“I have had chances to score and I am working on that. But if I get an assist it’s good because it helps the team. If someone else is in a better position to score, I will always give the ball to them. I always look up and provide.

“I’m working on that every day in training. I’m always trying to find solutions, whether it’s for other players to score or if I have the opportunity to score, to do it myself. But the three points are the most important thing at the end of the day.”

After Saturday’s match, Chiefs will have more time to work on their frailties during the Fifa international break.