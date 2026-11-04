According to data provider Opta, Liverpool had never previously taken the lead so late in a European competition match and still gone on to lose.

In Istanbul on Wednesday evening, substitute Alexander Isak headed Liverpool 2-1 up in the 69th minute. A fourth win from four Champions League league phase matches slipped away, however, and the Reds left empty-handed.

Archie Brown equalised for Fenerbahce shortly after Isak's goal (73rd minute). Not long afterwards, centre-forward Vedat Muriqi headed in the winner to seal a 3-2 victory for the Turkish side. Liverpool's defence looked particularly shaky.

Defensively, the Reds have struggled throughout this Champions League season, conceding ten goals in four matches. For the first time in their illustrious history, Liverpool have conceded three goals in each of three consecutive Champions League matches (6-3 at LASK, 4-3 against Villarreal, 2-3 at Fener).

Liverpool lose at Fenerbahce despite twice taking the lead

Liverpool started without Florian Wirtz, who came on midway through the second half, and took the lead through Trey Nyoni in the 25th minute. It was the 19-year-old academy product's first goal in his 32nd appearance for the Reds. Nyoni became the youngest player in Liverpool's history to score his maiden goal in a European competition match.

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After 90 minutes, however, Nyoni and his team-mates had nothing to celebrate. Mason Greenwood had scored the earlier equaliser to make it 1-1 just under half an hour into the match. Fenerbahce claimed their first win of this Champions League season and now have five points.

Liverpool still have a good chance of finishing in the top eight of the league phase despite the defeat, with nine points. A top-eight finish would secure direct qualification for the round of 16. Teams finishing ninth to 24th must first go through the play-off round.