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This exorbitant amount is what Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders will earn in Saudi Arabia

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Netherlands
Al Qadsiah
Manchester City
T. Reijnders

De Telegraaf have revealed how much Tijjani Reijnders (28) is set to earn in Saudi Arabia. According to journalist Mike Verweij, the Netherlands international can pocket more than €100 million over five seasons at Al-Qadsiah.

Last year, Reijnders moved from AC Milan to Manchester City. The experienced midfielder has reportedly earned the equivalent of around €7 million a year since then.

He is set to sign a four-season deal with Al-Qadsiah, with the option of one extra season. That would guarantee him €80 million in any case.

Should Reijnders see out the full five years, the total will climb to more than €100 million. He is in line for a huge pay rise in Dammam.

On Thursday, Reijnders was already absent from Manchester City's training session. Apparently, the Zwolle-born player wanted to avoid any risk.

Nottingham Forest have also been linked with Reijnders in recent weeks, but Al-Qadsiah have beaten the English club to his signature with a transfer fee of no less than €61 million.

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