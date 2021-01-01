'This defeat is nonsense, it is unacceptable' - Maritzburg United coach Middendorp

The tactician hopes his charges will improve in the forthcoming league assignments

Maritzburg United head coach Ernst Middendorp has described the team's defeat to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as nonsense.

The two teams met in the PSL on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo struck in the 68th minute to hand the hosts maximum points.

The Team of Choice tactician was not amused and went on to express his anger, stating his charges have to improve.

"This defeat is nonsense, it is unacceptable," the 62-year-old Middendorp said afterward.

"We conceded a goal with one against four in the centre. I cannot accept this, and it makes me angry. We have to learn and improve going forward."

Vhadau vhadamani coach Dylan Kerr welcomed the win, describing it as massive from the way his players played, insisting they would have scored more.

"It is a massive win, and it is not massive because we won the game; it is massive because of the way that we played," the former defender said.

"I thought that we were fantastic and that we controlled the game. We did not give Maritzburg any opportunities and we defended well and dominated in midfield. On any other day, we could have won this game by three or four goals."

The tactician has now set his eyes on the match against rivals Baroka targeting a win to continue surging upwards on the table.

"If we can approach the derby against Baroka with the same work ethic and enjoyment we can collect another three points and knock on the top-eight doors," the 54-year-old Kerr concluded.

The Limpopo-based charges are riding high in confidence after winning the Nedbank Cup a week ago when they beat Chippa United. As a result, they secured their ticket for Caf Confederation Cup football next season.

They are now aiming at winning the relegation battle and remain in the top-tier beyond this season. They are currently placed in the 13th position with 28 points from the 27 matches they have played.

Vhadau vhadamani have managed to collect seven wins, as many draws and 13 losses. They have scored 19 goals and conceded 35.