This break came at the right time for Mamelodi Sundowns - Vilakazi

The Downs attacker feels the Covid-19-induced recess will help them renew their energy after continuous football action in recent seasons

forward Sibusiso Vilakazi has hailed the current football break as necessary in giving them “a bit of rest.”

Since 2015, Sundowns have struggled to get any break owing to their involvement in the Caf .

Now with the coronavirus forcing a halt to the Premier Soccer League ( ) season, Sundowns players are enjoying a rare retreat from competitive football.

Vilakazi feels they would return refreshed if the season is resumed after finding time to rest their bodies.

“I think it [the break] came at the right time in terms of giving our bodies a bit of rest. But here at Sundowns we still have other ways of keeping ourselves active,” Vilakazi was quoted as saying by Opera News as per Phakaaathi.

“We are still getting paid, so we still stay true to the profession and what we do. One session is not enough to keep you at a better body structure. Our break isn’t a break because we strive for better things, so we need to keep working.”

Before the league was halted, Vilakazi was struggling for form with just five PSL goals in 18 league matches.

But that has not deterred the forward from eagerly anticipating the resumption of the season.

“Let’s defeat this thing [coronavirus] first and then once we have defeated it, we can start to live our lives better. There is so much I am looking forward to,” Vilakazi said.

“Life is too short, of course, there are so many things I want to do. To see other members of my family that I have not seen in a while now. The sound of the ball in the field of play, the smell of the grass, and seeing a full stadium.”

Sundowns are on course to defend the league title, placed second on the standings with four points behind leaders and having played a game less than Amakhosi.