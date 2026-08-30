'This boy helped us to win the title last season'- Abdeslam Ouaddou on new signing Ghampani Lungu's impact at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hailed the decision to bring Ghampani Lungu to the club, insisting he is not surprised by the forward's explosive start to life in Soweto.

The Zambian attacker has enjoyed a productive beginning to his career with the Buccaneers, netting his fourth goal in just seven appearances during the side's commanding 3-0 victory over Sekhukhune United.

That win, secured in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final on Saturday, confirmed Pirates' place in the final and further highlighted Lungu's importance to the squad.

Despite the player's red-hot form, his transfer at the start of the season was met with a relatively quiet response from the media and supporters.

When it was suggested that Lungu’s immediate success might be considered a shock to some, Ouaddou was quick to point out the player's pedigree and the threat he posed even before wearing the black and white jersey.

Speaking to the media about the forward's clinical performances, the Pirates tactician noted that the club knew exactly what they were getting when they secured his signature.

"This boy helped us to win the title last season," Ouaddou joked, referring to Lungu's hattrick against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns last season whilst still on the books of Siwelele.

"I was not surprised. When he came here, he was very excited, first of all. He was very happy to join such a big club.

"From last season, I think he was already part of the family. We integrated him very well, and he's giving all his best."

"I always say that you all the time have a short time or a long time for new recruitment when you come to a new club, but we just opened our hearts when he came, and he was part of the family. It's like he's been here for a long time," he concluded.







