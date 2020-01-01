'This AmaZulu loan thing needs to end' – Sikhakhane open to Orlando Pirates exit

The 27-year-old full-back is eager to help the KwaZulu-Natal giants avoid relegation from elite league

loanee Thembela Sikhakhane says he is tired of being loaned out by the Soweto giants.

The defender has spent three successive loan spells at where he has made 46 appearances in the .

Sikhakhane, who joined the Buccaneers from Lamontville in 2017, is hoping to hold talks with Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza at the end of the season.

“I’d like to have a permanent home now. This loan thing needs to end," Sikhakhane told Far Post.

"But it will all depend on our discussions with the big man [Pirates boss Irvin Khoza].

"I can’t say I want to be released or go back to Pirates. I’m waiting for the end of the season then I will negotiate with the chairman."

Sikhakhane was part of the five Usuthu players who was suspended by the club two months ago due to 'the negative attitude they were displaying.'

The suspension was lifted ahead of relegation-threatened AmaZulu's stunning 1-0 win over in a league clash on March 7, but Sikhakhane did not feature.

“As players were all ready to save the team. The Coronavirus break really affected us because the spirit was high in the team after beating Kaizer Chiefs," he added.

"We wanted to continue from there. But we will survive relegation. We will work extra hard when we come back."

