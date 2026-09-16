Levante's clash with Athletic Bilbao, due to kick off this evening at the Ciutat de València in the Spanish league, has been postponed.

According to "AS", heavy rain that had begun to lash the city forced the call.

The players went through their warm-ups as normal. The pitch, though, was simply unplayable.

Spain's meteorological agency, AEMET, had already issued an orange warning for heavy rain across the province of Valencia.

Sun and cloud had shared the sky over Valencia all day. Then, half an hour before kick-off, the rain came down hard, whipped up by the wind and leaving the few spectators in the stadium soaked to the skin.

A roof covers every stand at the Ciutat de València, yet the sheer volume of rain drenched everything anyway.

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Kick-off had been set for 9:30 pm (10:30 Cairo time), but water flooded the tunnel leading out to the pitch completely.

Following a meeting at the stadium, the referees, the Spanish league association and the clubs agreed to call the game off. No new date has been set.

Athletic Bilbao face Alavés next Saturday, while Levante travel to Villarreal on Sunday.