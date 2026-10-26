Tresoldi scored all three Club Brugge goals in a 3-2 win over VV St. Truiden in the Jupiler Pro League, extending his remarkable run of form.

He had already scored three against Inter Milan (4-3) on the second matchday of the Champions League. At the end of September, he hit a hat-trick for Germany's under-21s against Malta (4-1). That gives Tresoldi three hat-tricks in 26 days.

For the 22-year-old, the numbers keep mounting: seven goals for Brugge in four matches in October, and 12 in 14 matches this season.

Two goals shortly before the break put the defending champions 2-0 up against St. Truiden. Tresoldi scored with his left foot in the 41st minute and his right in the 43rd. Ilias Sebaoui pulled one back for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 55th minute, but Tresoldi restored Brugge's two-goal lead in the 75th. Shogo Taniguchi scored St. Truiden's second in stoppage time (90+3).

With the win, second-placed Brugge remain one point behind leaders KAA Gent after nine matchdays. Tresoldi shares top spot in the goalscoring chart with Westerlo's Norman Bassette. Both have seven goals.

How long is Nicolo Tresoldi under contract at Brugge?

Brugge signed Tresoldi from Hannover 96 for €7.5 million in 2025. His contract runs until 2029. His form has attracted interest, however. Several prominent clubs are reportedly pursuing him. Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have all been linked with Tresoldi in recent months, but AC Milan are now said to be leading the push to sign him.

The Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that signing Tresoldi had become a personal priority for club owner Gerry Cardinale. The American had instructed Milan's sporting management to examine the terms of a possible transfer long before Tresoldi scored three against local rivals Inter Milan in the Champions League. Milan subsequently contacted Tresoldi's advisers to sound them out about a deal.

Cardinale reportedly wants to be kept personally informed of progress. Milan have yet to decide whether to try to sign Tresoldi in January or wait until next summer.

After several disappointing years on the pitch, Milan want to build a strong team again, and Tresoldi's characteristics fit their plans. The side, currently fourth in Serie A, are targeting players who have reached a certain level but still have room to develop. According to the Gazzetta, several scouting reports say Tresoldi fits that profile.

Nicolo Tresoldi could play for Germany, Italy and Argentina

Milan may have an advantage in the race for Tresoldi: he is a passionate fan of the club and is determined to wear its red-and-black shirt during his career, as his father Emanuele Tresoldi recently revealed: "He fell in love with Kaka, Inzaghi and Pato – and it was impossible to talk him out of it." A move to Inter could prove difficult: "I’m not sure he would accept that. His feelings as a fan could take precedence. His dream is to wear the AC Milan shirt."

Tresoldi has so far won the Belgian league title and the Super Cup with Brugge.

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Beyond his club future, Tresoldi also faces a decision on whether he would rather play for Germany or Italy. Germany coach Jürgen Klopp recently left him out of his 44-man squad, but Tresoldi has played for the country's under-21s, for whom he has scored 16 goals in 27 international appearances. He does not want to decide his international future until after the European Under-21 Championship next summer. His Argentine mother also makes him eligible to play for Argentina.



