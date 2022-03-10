Thindwa: Kaizer Chiefs should ‘get a young and hungry striker’

Kaizer Chiefs legendary striker Absalom Thindwa has asked the Premier Soccer League side to look for a young and hungry striker.

Currently, the Soweto giants have Samir Nurkovic, 29, Leonardo Castro, 32, and 35-year-old Bernard Parker as their main strikers, but Thindwa holds the view that the club must consider factors like age and how injuries affect them.

"First of all, I think it depends on how old their strikeforce is in terms of age," Thindwa told KickOff. "Normally, when someone ages, injuries take longer to heal.

"Nurkovic is aggressive, and he can score goals and make things happen, but does he want to be in the team? Because there was a stage where they were saying he wants to go elsewhere.

"If he doesn't want to be in the team, then he's not going to give 100%.

"If he still wants to deliver and wants to stay, they should keep him, or maybe they are just there for financial reasons?

"If that's the case, maybe they should be bringing in another striker as Chiefs are currently rebuilding.

"From where I'm sitting, I think Chiefs deserve more. If they can get a young, hungry striker then they should go for it."

Since Stuart Baxter came, both Castro and Nurkovic have not featured regularly due to injuries. Consequently, Parker, the Chiefs’ assistant captain, has been playing on a more regular basis as the main striker.

Recently, after the Soweto Derby win over Orlando Pirates, Baxter defended Parker against critics who have always cited his age.

"So the talk of people saying he’s too old, I think people should absolutely put that one away for a while anyway because if he plays like that, he gets into any team in the PSL," the coach said in defence of the forward, who can also play as a midfielder.

"Bernard ran more than anyone in the team [during the derby], he ran over 13kms. David Beckham was praised to the high heavens when he ran 12.4km against Greece in a World Cup qualifier for England, Bernard ran over 13."