Thibedi: Kaizer Chiefs clarify midfielder’s move to Swallows FC

The player who came through Amakhosi’s development ranks is in familiar territory after spending the past two seasons at the Dube Birds

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed Given Thibedi has joined their Soweto rivals Swallows FC on a permanent deal.

After spending the past two seasons on loan at Swallows, Thibedi is now at the Dube Birds for good.

On Tuesday, Swallows listed the 23-year-old as part of their 2021/22 season squad but the nature of his move was not clear.

Chiefs have moved in to clarify that Thibedi is no longer their player.

“Thibedi rejoined Chiefs after his loan spell with the Dube Birds at the end of last season, with the view to fighting for a position in Amakhosi’s midfield,” said Chiefs in a statement.

“After pre-season training and reviewing the squad ahead of the 2021/22 season, it was mutually decided in the best interests of the club and the career prospects of the player, that he be released back to Swallows on a permanent deal.”

Swallows coach Brandon Truter has always shown faith in Thibedi who helped them return to the Premier Soccer League after being crowned 2019/20 National First Division champions.

The midfielder went on to make 20 league appearances last season as Swallows finished sixth on the PSL table.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has stated the player fell out of the plans of the technical team led by coach Stuart Baxter.

“Thibedi is a good player and we are proud to say he is a product of our youth development academy,” Motaung said.

“We sat with the technical team and assessed the squad we have assembled this season, which includes nine new recruits. After evaluation, we reached the decision to put him on the market and Swallows showed interest, as he has done well for them in the past.”

Article continues below

At Swallows, Thibedi will be joined by another former Chiefs player Yagan Sasman who was transfer-listed by the Soweto giants.

The signings of Sifiuso Hlanti and Sibusiso Mabiliso saw Sasman’s future brought into question at Chiefs.

“Sasman is still young and has contributed to Kaizer Chiefs in the time he’s been here. We believe he will do well for himself,” said Motaung.