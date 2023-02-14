Thibedi: Could Kaizer Chiefs pounce to re-sign Swallows reject?

Swallows FC have disclosed that Kaizer Chiefs were presented with an opportunity to re-sign Given Thibedi.

Thibedi can now join a club of his choice

The gifted player played his best football under Zwane

Chiefs are set to be square off with Arrows

WHAT HAPPENED?: The dreadlocked midfielder is now a free agent after being released by the Beautiful Birds as he was not part of Ernst Middendorp's plans.

Thibedi spent two and a half seasons with Swallows having spent the first two campaigns with the club on loan from Chiefs before Amaswaiswai purchased him from their Soweto rivals in August 2021.

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has divulged that they offered Chiefs a chance to re-sign Thibedi, but the Glamour Boys were not interested in their former academy and reserve team star and Amaswaiswai have since terminated his contract.

WHAT DID MOGASHOA SAY?: "We agreed with the player that it was not working out, so we thought it was in his best interest to allow him to leave early,” Mogashoa told SABC Sport.

“The coach [Ernst Middendorp] had made it clear that he did not see him in his plans even though he is a talented player. I have spoken to Given and he is obviously disappointed, but this will give him an opportunity to start afresh.

“It’s unfortunate, the talent is obviously there, but there are so many players in his position and there’s just no room. I also alerted Chiefs, as he is their academy product, to ask if they would have a place for him and they also have a lot of players in his position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thibedi, who struggled with injuries at Swallows, played some of his best football at Chiefs albeit in the PSL reserve league, DStv Diski Challenge under coach Arthur Zwane.

The Witbank-born player was one of Amakhosi's standout performers as the team clinched the 2018 DStv Shield Cup under Zwane who is now in charge of the club's first team.

It remains to be seen whether the four-time PSL champions will make space for Thibedi in their squad at the end of the season and re-sign ahead of the 2023-24 season.

That is if he doesn't join a new club in the near future.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Chiefs will play host to Lamontville Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants will be looking to bounce back to winning ways in the PSL having drawn 0-0 with TS Galaxy on February 5.