Thiago Alcantara has handed Liverpool a major boost by returning to full training ahead of the Reds' Champions League clash with Napoli.

Spaniard back after hamstring issue

Set to travel to Italy with Jurgen Klopp's squad

Jordan Henderson set to be out until October

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Thiago returned to full training at Kirkby this week and is set to travel to Italy with the Liverpool squad ahead of Wednesday's clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spaniard hasn't featured for the Reds since limping off 50 minutes into their opening Premier League game of the season, away to Fulham on August 6.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are set to be without captain Jordan Henderson until next month after the midfielder suffered his own hamstring issue in the recent win over Newcastle. Henderson is expected to miss three weeks, meaning he would not return for Liverpool until the home game with Brighton on October 1.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS: Thiago is back, tell the world...

Getty

But as one midfielder returns, another is sidelined...

Getty

THE VERDICT: What a welcome boost for Klopp, at a time when Liverpool are under pressure. How they have missed Thiago's brilliance in the opening weeks of the campaign, when their midfield resources have been stretched to breaking point. With Henderson sidelined, the Spaniard's return could hardly come at a better time.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds begin their Champions League campaign away to Napoli on Wednesday night before taking on Wolves at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.