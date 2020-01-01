They treat me like Guardiola in North Africa - Mosimane

The Downs coach commands much respect in Africa especially after guiding the Brazilians to the 2016 Caf Champions League title

Mamelelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the way he is respected in North Africa is “unbelievable” and they treat him like coach Pep Guardiola there.

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year has turned Sundowns into continental heavyweights since he joined the club in 2012.

This has seen Sundowns creating fierce rivalries against some North African teams and Mosimane has become well known in that part of the continent.

“It’s unbelievable. You go to Cairo and they respect you. It’s unbelievable I mean who am I? They treat you like they see Pep,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Far Post.

“I mean I am just a local coach from but it’s unbelievable the respect and the response I get from them. I don’t know.

“It’s good for my country. It’s good for us, South Africa. They believe in me. They give me a chance. They put me on TV to analyse their games and I don’t even speak Arabic so it’s humbling when you get that and you get respected.”

Last season fans hoisted a banner with Mosimane’s face while they also chanted his name.

With Mosimane establishing himself into a household name in Africa, he feels that he can help South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki with some advice on the national team if asked to do so.

“I need the national team to come up also. We can do this thing. We can do it. If we team up, we come up together and we share resources and information, we can do it,” Mosimane said.

“You know I am not looking for a post for Bafana. I am focused here. If I wanted it, I could have long made myself available.”

Mosimane was previously the South Africa head coach between 2010 and 2012.