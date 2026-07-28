Young Nacho Fernández had no idea that a routine hospital visit would turn his life upside down, or that the doctor he was about to meet would condemn him to end his dream before it had even begun.

A small boy wore the Real Madrid shirt with pride. The doctor's words came coldly: "You have to forget football forever, because you have diabetes."

The former Real Madrid defender lived through that harsh moment 24 years ago. He has finally revealed the details in a moving interview with Spanish newspaper "AS", recounting how the shock of childhood turned into fuel for a legendary career.

Nacho, 36, has suffered from type 1 diabetes since he was twelve years old. He has lived with the disease until it became a normal part of his daily life. Yet the moment of the initial diagnosis remains etched in his memory as the hardest of his life.

"I was very proud to play for Real Madrid when I was young, and on the Friday I went to the hospital, and there I was told I had to retire from football because of my diabetes," Nacho said. "I spent the entire weekend devastated."

He added: "You can imagine the weekend I spent in hospital. I didn't care about diabetes, I didn't care about anything. I was only thinking that my football career was over. It was extremely hard. I still remember it as something extremely difficult that I went through at a young age."

Then came the miracle on the Monday. The endocrinologist walked in with a smile that changed everything, telling him: "No, impossible, who told you that?".

The former Real Madrid captain finished with an inspiring message: "In the end, life put me in my place. Perhaps this disease makes me more responsible, and makes me take better care of myself. Above all, what brings joy to my heart now is everyone who writes to me, all the parents, all the children who take me as a role model, and who suffer from this disease and see that it is possible for everyone to achieve their dreams."