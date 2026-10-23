“They’re behaving like babies!” Rooney tears into Manchester United stars after debacle

"These players are selfish. They don't care about their team-mates, the coach, the staff or the fans – they only care about themselves," the former England international said on "The United Stand" podcast, angered by the players' criticism after the recent defeats.

After the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como 1907, captain Bruno Fernandes criticised team manager Michael Carrick's tactics, saying United needed to play "more boldly". Earlier, centre-back Lisandro Martínez had publicly questioned the strength of the squad. Rooney was not happy with either player.

"When Martinez spoke out, I said it was an absolute nightmare because it would tear the team apart. That was the start. We've now seen it with Bruno, and we'll see it with other players, because these players don't want to take responsibility," he said.

Manchester United sit just 13th in the league after a poor start to the season. The domestic press also had nothing good to say about the 20-time champions after the defeat in Italy. Rooney is particularly troubled by the way the players are handling the crisis. "If they don't get what they're entitled to, they behave like babies, throw their toys out of the pram and blame everyone but themselves," the 40-year-old said.