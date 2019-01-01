'They looked nervous' - Liverpool struggled to cope with title pressure against Leicester, says Ferdinand

Anxiety amongst Reds supporters affected the team in their latest Premier League clash, according to the ex-Manchester United defender

Liverpool allowed nerves to get the better of them during Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Anfield, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Reds missed a glorious opportunity to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Sadio Mane's early goal was cancelled out by a Harry Maguire strike .

Manchester City succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat against Newcastle on Tuesday, but Klopp's men failed to fully capitalise, dropping two points themselves in testing weather conditions on Merseyside.

Liverpool are now five points clear of the defending champions with 14 games to go, but Ferdinand suggested that the title pressure is already getting to them at this early stage.

“The only slight worry I would have is I sense nervousness and a team sitting there passing the buck at times,” the former Manchester United and England defender told BT Sport.

“That is something Klopp will have to address. You don’t want to see nerves at this stage, this is early.

“I think they looked nervous, the crowd were nervous and it fed into the players."

Next up for Klopp's side is a trip to West Ham on Monday, before a home clash against Bournemouth five days later.

The Reds will then turn their attention to the Champions League knockout phases, with a last-16 first-leg showdown at Anfield against Bayern Munich to negotiate.

Manchester United await thereafter on February 24 at Old Trafford, as the tough fixtures begin to pile up for Liverpool at the business end of the season.

Prior to yesterday's match, Ferdinand joked on Twitter that he would "hide in his trophy room" if Liverpool managed to clinch a first league title in 29 years come May.

Klopp and his players still have a long way to go and with each passing week the pressure will continue to build, but they are still in pole position and will hope to further build on their five-point lead at the top.