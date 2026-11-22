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Roberto De Zerbi's departure from Olympique de Marseille was not merely a passing stop in his coaching career, nor a technical decision that was put to bed the moment he left the Stade Vélodrome. Instead, it left a wound whose details the Italian coach still recalls with bitterness, having felt that he paid the price for failures for which he was not solely responsible, and that some of the promises he received when he took the job were never carried out.

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De Zerbi is rediscovering his sparkle at Tottenham, but he hasn't hesitated to reopen the file on his time in France. He has aimed clear criticism at Marseille's former officials and revealed how much it hurt to leave a club where he'd hoped to stay for many years.

Roberto De Zerbi has restored his standing by leading Tottenham to a remarkable Premier League revival after a faltering start to the current 2026-2027 season.

The Italian took charge of the London club last March and kept them up the previous season. The new campaign brought fresh problems, though, with results dipping and performances inconsistent.

Recent weeks have turned things around. Three straight wins in October, including important victories over Chelsea and Crystal Palace, lifted Tottenham back into the top half of the table.

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The revival didn't go unnoticed. The Premier League named De Zerbi its Manager of the Month for October, recognising the work he's done to put the team back on track.

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Even so, success in London hasn't let him forget his turbulent spell at Marseille. He left last February, 18 months after taking charge, amid disagreements and a growing sense that the club had not honoured the commitments made to him.

De Zerbi: I was a scapegoat for everyone

Looking back on his time in France, the Italian made no secret of his unhappiness at how his relationship with Marseille ended. He felt he had too often become the man blamed when crises hit, even though the problems demanded accountability from everyone.

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In comments reported by French website Foot Mercato, De Zerbi said: "Very often, I was a scapegoat for everyone, but at a club and in a city of this size and importance, everyone must take responsibility, not a limited number of people, and I was one of them."

The words betray a lingering sense of injustice. De Zerbi believes the verdict on his spell was unfair, and that blaming him alone for the team's decline ignored the scale of the challenges the club faced at the time.

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Nor did he stop at criticising how he'd been blamed. He went further, revealing the deeper reason for his bitterness and stressing that this was never the ending he imagined when he agreed to coach Marseille.

He explained: "I am sorry, because when I joined Marseille, I really wanted to stay there, and I thought I would remain for many years, but some people did not keep their promises to me, and they told me things they did not stick to."

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Then he pinpointed the moment it all turned: "A year and a half passed before the Champions Trophy in Kuwait, and we were on the verge of winning the title after an absence of 12 years. From that match onwards, the situation began to deteriorate, and it kept getting worse until my departure."

De Zerbi signed off by stressing that Marseille still holds a special place in his heart: "Marseille is one of the clubs closest to my heart, along with Foggia. I suffered a lot when I left, because I gave everything I could for Marseille."

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The Tottenham boss has once again lifted the lid on his exit from the Stade Vélodrome. Success in England hasn't eased the bitterness of a project he hoped would run for years, only for it to end in broken promises and unresolved disagreements.