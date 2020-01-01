'They got what they deserved' - Maupay aims dig at Arsenal stars as he claims he didn't mean to injure Leno

The striker protested his innocence after he was blamed by the Gunners players for injuring their goalkeeper in Saturday's Premier League clash

Neal Maupay accused of "lacking humility" and believed they got what they deserved in their 2-1 defeat at Brighton, with the Seagulls striker insisting he was not to blame for Bernd Leno's injury.

Leno was furious with Maupay after he landed awkwardly following a collision between the pair during the first half and was seen shouting at the Frenchman as he was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Replays showed the forward had barged into Leno while he was in the air, which meant he was off-balance when he planted his right leg into the turf and suffered what appears a serious injury.

To add insult to Arsenal's injury, Maupay would go on and score the winner in stoppage time, with a number of Gunners players then seen remonstrating with the Frenchman at the full-time whistle.

Speaking after the game, the former forward revealed he went to the Arsenal dressing room at the break to apologise for the incident involving Leno, which he stressed was accidental.

He was, however, left less than impressed with the Gunners' behaviour on the pitch. He told BT Sport: "At half-time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise. I never meant to injure the keeper. I jumped for the ball.

"I apologise to the team and to him (Leno) as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.

"Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved.

"I just went to get the ball really. When he landed he twisted his knee. It is football, there is contact. I never meant to hurt him. I apologise again and wish him a speedy recovery."

Arsenal's frustrations were in sharp contrast to the jubilant Brighton players, who celebrated their first Premier League win of 2020 - a result that has given their survival hopes a real boost.

"I am so happy because it our first win this new year. The team has worked really had the last few months," added Maupay.

"We have been training really, really hard. The team kept working. The whole club - managers and staff - did a very good job to have us in a good place.

"It is just a win, we have eight games to go - some very big games. Anything can happen and we need to stay focused. It is a good start, we are really happy but we need to get straight back in tomorrow to focus on the next game."