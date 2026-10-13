Pavlovic has told Sport Bild that it was "an honour when a top club like City approach you". The Sky Blues made a determined approach in the summer, hoping to persuade the 22-year-old German international to move to England. Rodri's departure for Spain was already taking shape at the time.

But Pavlovic rejected every approach. His reason: "I grew up in Munich, I was brought up here and I've always played for Bayern Munich. My family and friends live here. There is nothing better for me. That's why the decision wasn't difficult."

According to Bild, Manchester City were ready to offer Bayern Munich €100 million for Pavlovic. "They would probably also have been prepared to negotiate an even higher sum with Bayern Munich," Bild reports. Pavlovic turned them down immediately, though, so City never made an official offer. His response left the Sky Blues "stunned": "They didn't expect that."

Why do people compare Pavlovic with world footballer Rodri?

City instead signed three central midfielders, Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi, for a total of €375 million. Nico Gonzalez moved to Newcastle United for €56 million, Tiijani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah for €61 million and Rodri to Barcelona for €60 million.

Rodri's departure leaves a big gap in Manchester despite those high-profile arrivals. City had wanted Pavlovic, a player repeatedly compared with the Ballon d'Or winner in Britain, to fill it.

"Everyone knows what a top holding midfielder Rodri is. He didn't win the Ballon d'Or for nothing. Of course it's an honour to be compared with a player like that," Pavlovic said of the possible parallels. "I take it as motivation for my goal: I want to keep improving and establish myself among the world-class players."

After a strong previous season in which Bayern Munich won the double and narrowly lost to PSG in the Champions League semi-finals, Pavlovic now wants to "win everything" with the German record champions. The 22-year-old could play a key role: he is now undisputed in Munich. Since his breakthrough in the 2023/24 season, injuries and illnesses have repeatedly held him back.

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How often has Pavlovic been ill or injured?

Recurring tonsillitis kept him out of Euro 2024 on home soil. A few months later, he broke his collarbone, then contracted glandular fever. "It annoys me that this keeps being brought up," Pavlovic said when asked about his health again.

For almost a year now, the central midfielder has been fully fit, apart from a brief spell of hip problems in the spring. He has recently shown his strong form for Germany, too. As part of the second squad, Pavlovic excelled alongside Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz, particularly against Serbia in the Nations League. He ranks among the standout performers from the first internationals under new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp.

Manchester City, who made Pavlovic their preferred target in the summer, face serious trouble. The Premier League found the club guilty on 114 of 115 counts in the financial scandal. City have appealed, but still face severe penalties ranging from the stripping of titles and points deductions to forced relegation.