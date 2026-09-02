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Loai Mohamed

Translated by

They did not wait for the Clasico: who comes out on top in the first direct clash between Mourinho and Flick?

J. Mourinho
H. Flick
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
Q. Sanchez Flores
Portugal
Germany
Spain

Real Madrid and Barcelona coaches compete for a special award

The Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is still weeks away, but Jose Mourinho and Hansi Flick are already going head to head. It's the first direct clash of its kind between the pair.

La Liga confirmed on Wednesday that both men have been nominated for the competition's best coach award for August.

Joining the Clasico duo on the shortlist is Kike Sanchez Flores, the Deportivo Alaves coach.

La Liga played three rounds in August. Mourinho and Flick both delivered a perfect record, while Flores steered his side to two wins and a draw.

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Real Madrid, with their returning Portuguese coach, saw off Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Malaga. The title holders under the German beat Elche, Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona still top the table on 9 points, edging Real Madrid on goal difference (+10 against +8), while Alaves sit fourth on 7 points.

Fans now get their say. La Liga has opened voting for the best coach award over four days before the winner is announced. You can take part in the poll from here.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

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