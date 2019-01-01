'They can always make miracles' - Wenger praises 'special' Liverpool after Champions League success

The former Arsenal boss says Liverpool channeled the passion of the city to help fire them to European glory - but also warned him about improvements

Arsene Wenger says ’s “solidary and fighting strength” was the key to their success.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid on Saturday to lift the European Cup/Champions League for the sixth time in the club’s history.

The win capped a sensational European run for Liverpool, featuring victories over the likes of , and , whom they mounted an incredible comeback against, winning 4-0 at Anfield in last month's semi-final to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit .

The triumph will help to erase the painful memories of their 3-1 defeat to in the final in Kiev 12 months ago, and the disappointment of amassing 97 points in the Premier League only to finish second behind Manchester City , despite losing just one league game all season.

Former boss Wenger says the source of Liverpool’s success this campaign has been their spirit and togetherness, which is an embodiment of the city itself.

“Liverpool is the city of music, of the working class and of football," the former Arsenal boss told beIN Sports .

“As we have seen as an example tonight, it goes all well together.

"Anyone who has managed in knows it is a special place for football. That's why they can always make miracles."

Wenger also had a warning for Klopp as he looks to build on their Champions League success next season.

The Frenchman says the Reds boss must ensure the side do not lose their identify in the quest to improve, though he also concedes that it is a delicate balancing act for a manager to achieve.

“They are in a position now where they want to improve the team but without destroying your strong point,” added Wenger.

“They need maybe to dominate European football to improve the technical level.

“But they might lose what is their strength at the moment, that solidary and fighting strength.

“We are always between that in our jobs. We know we need to improve the team. But by improving one aspect you destroy what makes you win.”