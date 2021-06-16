'They aren't playing Kambole right' - Nyambe blames Kaizer Chiefs for striker's poor form

The Yanga transfer target - who has only one year remaining in his current contract - has failed to replicate his previous form at Amakhosi

Zambian agent Nawa Nyambe has claimed striker Lazarous Kambole's dip in form at Kaizer Chiefs can be explained by the wrong positions he was made to play.

Under Gavin Hunt, who left with four games to the end of the Premier Soccer League season, Kambole only started in four games and failed to regain his top-scoring form exhibited at his previous work station. Nyambe has now alleged the poor form shown by the 27-year-old is down to being deployed in areas where it was hard for him to perform.

"[Lazarous] Kambole is a good friend of mine and I feel that Chiefs haven’t really given him that chance to play him right," Nyambe told Soccer Laduma. "Chiefs aren't playing him right. The way he played at Zesco United isn’t the same way that they are playing him. I think at Chiefs they are trying to play him behind the strikers and that is not his position.



"He would flourish more playing from the wing and cutting inside and when playing as one of the forwards.



"That’s how they played him at Zesco United, but I have noticed that at Chiefs they have been trying to play him differently. He is a fast player, and you can’t play him as a centre-forward. For example, [Samir] Nurkovic is a centre-forward, and if you play Nurkovic as a number nine, Kambole should come from the wing and allow him to run with the ball, he is that kind of a player."



Kambole has emerged as Yanga SC's top target and the club's top official Said Heris is understood to have engaged Amakhosi over a potential one-year loan deal for the Zambian.

In fact, Zesco United assistant head coach Noel Mwandila recently encouraged Yanga to complete the deal arguing Kambole will thrive in Tanzania.

"I know Kambole, he is a complete striker and one who can easily fill the boot that was left by Heritier Makambo," Mwandila said. "If they sign him, he'll be the most reliable star they've ever signed.

"He will help a great deal since he is pacy and a very competitive striker. There is an official from Yanga who called me and asked about Kambole's credentials and I assured him that the move to sign him would be the correct decision to make.

"Kambole did well while he was at Zesco United and he could easily score 20 goals, but at Kaizer Chiefs, he was played as a winger.

Article continues below

"If one wants to know how strong he is, then playing him in that position is not the right way to assess him. I told the Yanga official that if Kambole was allowed to play in his natural position, they would reap the benefits of the signing.

"I understand the Tanzania league, and I know the defenders would have a difficult time dealing with him because he is a good fighter."

Kambole has one year remaining in his contract as speculation on his future at the club continues to increase.