Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Translated by

They are tearing their hair out over the missed deal: Rodri a thorn in Real Madrid's side

Transfers
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Rodri
Spain

Real Madrid struggling in midfield

Seven rounds in, Real Madrid trail Barcelona by six points in La Liga. The gulf between Hansi Flick's leaders and José Mourinho's side runs deeper than the standings suggest.

Barcelona draw praise across the globe for their football and their crushing wins. Real Madrid draw nothing but criticism. Another huge investment has convinced no one, and their own supporters are the harshest judges of all.

Forget the tale of refereeing errors at the Santiago Bernabéu after the Madrid derby, spun to divert attention. What really hurts Real Madrid is Rodri, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

Real Madrid had gone two years without a mastermind in the middle of the pitch. Toni Kroos retired in the summer of 2024, and Luka Modrić left for Milan in 2025 after a final season that left no notable mark. Among Real Madrid fans, there was near-total consensus on the need to sign the former Manchester City midfielder last summer.

President Florentino Pérez harboured initial reservations but eventually agreed to make an attempt, and Mourinho tried to sell him the project. Then Barcelona entered the race, and Rodri chose the Catalan club.

The player explained as much in his recent interview with "Mundo Deportivo". He called the Real Madrid manager to thank him for his interest and treatment, and to tell him his choice was Barcelona.

Rather than hunt for an alternative once the Rodri deal collapsed, Real Madrid placed their full trust in Bernardo Silva as the solution. The Portuguese does not perform the same role, and the same applies to Arda Güler. Both are closer to attacking midfielders.

Beyond the failure to bring him to Madrid, Rodri is shining in a Barcelona shirt in no time at all. The Madrid-born midfielder felt at home the moment he met up with half of the Spanish national team, and he has become the team's compass alongside Pedri.

At the end of last season, Flick asked for experienced players in every position. Rodri was the ideal choice. In just six matches, the son of Madrid has become the leader who dictates the Catalan side's style of play. He can help the two centre-backs build from the back, offer an outlet for midfielders under pressure, and even track back to defend and snuff out clear chances, as he did last week at the Sánchez Pizjuán against Sevilla.

The Catalan newspaper concluded its report by saying: "In Madrid, they are tearing their hair out for failing to convince Rodri to sign, while in Barcelona he is already an idol of the fans and his signing is being celebrated twice over".

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google