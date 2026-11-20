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Italian coach Antonio Conte did not stay silent for long after being overlooked by Manchester United. Instead, he came out with a fiery message that shook England, aiming veiled but harsh criticism at the Manchester United hierarchy after they chose Mauricio Pochettino to lead the team instead of him.

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Conte has claimed clubs are "frightened of winning" if they have concerns about his methods, after Manchester United dropped him from their list of options. His comments, reported by the "Daily Mail", hit back directly at reports that United were uneasy about his intense style and strict demands.

Conte had been a strong candidate for the Old Trafford job, joining Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Unai Emery among the frontrunners to succeed Michael Carrick. In the end, though, United turned to another former Chelsea and Tottenham boss. They paid around £10 million in compensation to lure Mauricio Pochettino away from the United States national team.

Still out of work since leaving Napoli in the summer, Conte responded on the "Cronache di Spogliatoio" podcast, saying: "First, let me address the issue of my methods. If anyone is frightened of my methods, then they are frightened of winning, because this methodology leads to victory. That is my answer."

The Italian added: "Manchester United have a great history, so I find it strange that anyone would be afraid of an approach aimed at returning the club to its rightful place. United's last league title came in 2013, under Ferguson."

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Conte was full of respect for Sir Alex, saying: "I have great respect for Ferguson. I read his book, and when I was in London I had the chance to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has a great passion for talking about football, although his Scottish accent can sometimes be hard to understand."

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He continued: "Through his methodology and his own approach, he made Manchester United a great team. That is why I find some of the comments offensive to United, as if someone objects to the club returning to its history. Methodology is what we need to achieve great results, and if you are suggesting that this methodology requires a lot of effort, well, yes, that is true. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players."

Conte has long had a reputation for a fiery temperament, as well as a coaching record packed with success. At Chelsea, he fell out with star striker Diego Costa, defender David Luiz and the club's hierarchy. At Napoli, he left a year after winning the Serie A title, saying the club suffered from "too much hostility and hatred".

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His Tottenham exit followed an explosive press conference in 2023, in which he described his players as "selfish" and criticised the club's culture. None of that stopped him winning five Serie A titles across spells at Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli. He also won the Premier League and the FA Cup with Chelsea.

It isn't the first time Conte has spoken out in recent weeks after being linked with United. The 57-year-old has already denied setting "specific conditions" for taking the job.

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Pochettino, meanwhile, has hit the ground running at Old Trafford, taking his first training session on Thursday. His first game in charge comes on Sunday, a huge test against Liverpool at Anfield. United sit in the relegation zone, with just one win from their first ten matches.